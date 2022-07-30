Adnan Sami breaks silence on why he deleted his posts on Instagram

File Photo

Adnan Sami has now explained why he just deleted all of the posts from his Instagram account, shocking his followers. Adnan shared a video after leaving his profile blank and wrote Alvida (Goodbye). A new song called Alvida and its music video were released a short while afterwards.

When questioned why he deleted his Instagram posts, which alarmed many of his admirers, Adnan said that the inspiration stemmed from his most recent physical change. The musician explained that while the concept might have been clever or foolish, his objective was to show how much he had changed. He also expressed bewilderment at how the public reacted to his action.

Call it clever or foolish, but Adnan told ETimes that his decision to delete all of his social media posts was inspired by his recent change. Pandemic made everyone reevaluate their priorities. He made the decision to pick up music again. This decision to change resulted from both his physical and mental transformations. He wanted to concentrate on making music that was melodic. He changed his name on Instagram as well, becoming Adnan 2.0. He decided to archive all of his posts on social media in order to declutter after being inspired by this process of change.

Adnan also clarified that, he has simply archived his posts rather than deleting them entirely. Adnan claimed that if he had intended to jump off the ledge and commit suicide, he would have simply written the word "alvida" in a caption in response to his fans' alarmed comments. He would not have commissioned a visually appealing logo in which the letters of the word alvida gradually appear on the screen. He wouldn't take the time to make the announcement beautiful and cinematic if he had to kill himself.