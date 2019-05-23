Adnan Sami approached to play legendary singer Kishore Kumar: Report

Adnan Sami might end up playing legendary singer Kishore Kumar in a biopic which could be on the cards

The talks about biopic of legendary singer Kishore Kumar has been on and off since a long time. The latest speculation which goes around town is that 'Lift Kara De' singer Adnan Sami has been approached to play the titular role in the biopic.

A source went on to tell Times of India that Adnan Sami is a perfect fit for the role as he is a singer, composer and also a good actor. The same source went on to add that he will also lend his voice to recreate some of Kishore Kumar's classics. Interestingly a recent one recreated was 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' in Tiger Shroff-Ananya Panday-Tara Sutaria starrer Student Of The Year 2.

Adnan Sami was reportedly approached after his versions of some of Kishore's classic songs was recreated on a show. The videos from this show reportedly went viral, which is how Adnan came into consideration for the Kishore Kumar biopic.

Kishore Kumar's biopic came first in news after Anurag Basu announced the same with Ranbir Kapoor long before Jagga Jasoos released. Things, like one can expect, did not materialize then. The report on TOI went on to claim that the news of Adnan Sami being finalized for the biopic will be out very soon since the makers will reveal something like a first look of the film starring the singer.