Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'

Adivi Sesh shared that his "heart broke and blood boiled" after watching the 26/11 Mumbai attacks scene in Dhurandhar. He had portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, in the 2022 biographical film Major.

After Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and Ayushmann Khurrana among others, Adivi Sesh has also joined the Dhurandhar bandwagon. Showering high praise on the Aditya Dhar directorial, the Kshanam actor called it the "country's biggest film" and "amazing achievement", adding how his heart broke and blood boiled after watching the 26/11 Mumbai attack scenes in the Ranveer Singh film.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Adivi wrote, "Loved #Dhurandhar ! Late to the party in watching the country’s biggest film but it’s so well done. It’s an amazing achievement from you @AdityaDharFilms sir to show so many grays with subtlety. Absolutely international presentation on such a relevant topic."

"As someone who researched 26/11 so much for Major, it was an entirely new experience for me to see how the ISI’s handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld. My heart broke and my blood boiled when I saw that", he further added. Adivi had portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred in action in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, in the 2022 biographical film Major.

Lauding the performances in Dhurandhar, Adivi concluded, "Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from@RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan garu. My favorite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel. The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience. I’ll be watching it again soon."

Responding to the Goodachari actor, Aditya Dhar wrote, "Shesh my Brother, this truly touched me. Coming from someone who’s lived and breathed this history with such sincerity, your words mean a great deal. So glad the film gave you a fresh lens — that was the hardest thing to get right. Thank you for watching with such empathy and sharpness. See you at the rewatch. Love and Luck!."

Interestingly, the sequel of the Ranveer Singh film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar Part 2: Revenge, will clash at the box office with Adivi Sesh-starrer action thriller Dacoit on March 19, 2026 coinciding with the Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid festivities. Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is also slated to release on the same date.

