Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 2 'phenomenon', says Ranveer Singh film will run in theatres for 3-4 months: 'It's like IPL'

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, Adivi Sesh-starrer Dacoit was earlier slated to clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19, but was then postponed to April 10.

Adivi Sesh said he had to push the release of his bilingual film Dacoit due to the massive theatrical dominance of Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sesh's film was originally slate to lock horns with Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 but the film's team decided to shift the movie to April 10.

"We were going to release it on March 19 and for the South version the occasion of Ugadi, which is the Telugu New Year is good, but we were not getting proper showcasing because of my friend, Aditya Dhar's phenomenal Dhurandhar 2. We thought we should find the right showcasing and when we were confident from our distributors about April 10 release date, and getting theatres and screen timing, is then we announced the (new) date," the actor said at the trailer launch of his film.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also starring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi in the leading roles, has taken the global box office by storm, earning Rs 1,500 crore worldwide within just two weeks of its release. Comparing Dhar's film to the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sesh said that some films transcend the box office to influence culture.

Asked if Dhurandhar 2, which is still running in theatres, will impact his film Dacoit, the actor said there’s a room for different kinds of movies to co-exist. "I think it (Dhurandhar 2 running in theatres) will go on for another three-four months and it should continue to run (in theatres). It’s like IPL, these things are like phenomena that influence the entire culture. However, there's room for different kinds of cinema and those who are not getting tickets for Dhurandhar 2 can come and watch our film Dacoit," Sesh said.

Also featuring Mrunal Thakur and filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, Dacoit is directed by first-time filmmaker Shaneil Deo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Sesh. The film follows the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. It will release in Hindi and Telugu languages.

Sesh said the idea behind releasing the film in Hindi was to move away from the trend of dubbing South language movies for Northern audiences and instead bring authenticity by making it in both Hindi and Telugu. "I watched this film Pad Man and I was curious to know about the real-life story and I got to know that it's a Tamil story. I was wondering why we are not showing Tamil story to a wide audience," the actor said, referring to Akshay Kumar's 2018 movie about social entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham.

"With our story, we decided, why not show the fun, bad-ass things that happen on the border of Andhra-Karnataka in our film, in Hindi (belt), so it will reach the people in an authentic way," he added. To further bridge the language gap, the makers collaborated with Bhojpuri sensation Pawan Singh and singer Jonita Gandhi for the track Touch Buddy. Dacoit, which was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and presented by Annapurna Studios. It is co-produced by Suniel Narang. (With inputs from PTI)

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