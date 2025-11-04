Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Addressing Dacoit's box office clash with Toxic, Adivi Sesh said, "At the end of the day, films releasing on the same day can work. As a kid, I remember Lagaan and Gadar released on the same day and both films are classics. My own film, Major, clashed with Samrat Prithviraj, and still did well."

The much-awaited bilingual action drama Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, was originally slated to release on Christmas 2025 in December. However, the film faced a delay after Sesh sustained an injury during filming. It will now hit theatres on March 19, 2026 coinciding with Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid. Dacoit will now see a major box office clash with Toxic, which marks Yash's return to the big screens after four years since the Rs 1200-crore blockbuster KGF Chapter 2.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Sesh talked about the delay in Dacoit release, revealed the decision behind its new release date, and and why he is not stressed about this clash. He said, "I have always taken a long time to make films. Earlier, no one knew me, so it didn’t matter. With Major, people felt the delay was due to Covid-19. I have always taken up to 2 years to make a film. But this, a little delay happened because I injured myself. That set a situation where I couldn't do the remaining heavy-duty action scenes for 2-3 months. I am still healing. I'm on the mend."

Addressing the box office clash with Toxic, the Goodachari actor added, "At the end of the day, films releasing on the same day can work. As a kid, I remember Lagaan and Gadar released on the same day and both films are classics. I think clash is something that we use in the media. For the audience, it’s all about going to the theatre to watch a film. It doesn’t really matter. My own film, Major, clashed with Samrat Prithviraj, and still did well. If a film is good, it will find its audience. With Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid coming together on the same weekend, it will be quite a moment of celebration."

Recalling KGF Chapter 1's clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, he stated, "I remember in 2018, when KGF 1 was releasing against Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, it did quite well and changed the culture of filmmaking. But KGF was the underdog then. I am now. I have happily made a career being the underdog. My whole career has been about surprising people. I guess it has become a bit of a habit."

Sesh also shared that the team briefly considered shifting the release date before deciding that Ugadi would be the best time for Dacoit. "We did think (about another date). But, Dacoit is a true-blue Hindi film and a true-blue Telugu film. We shot every scene in both languages (Hindi and Telugu). Ugadi is the Telugu New Year, just like Gudi Padwa is in Maharashtra. It’s when students finish their exams. Eid is a moment of celebration. So, there were so many positives for that date that we thought it would be the best possible moment for the film", he said.

Apart from Yash, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tovino Thomas, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in the leading roles. The period gangster drama is helmed by Geetu Mohandas. On the other hand, Dacoit marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo and also stars Anurag Kashyap and Prakash Raj.

