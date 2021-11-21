Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan tie the knot: video from garland ceremony goes VIRAL

Fans are ecstatic that Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have finally tied the knot. The two have blissfully married in front of their loved ones, and a video of them exchanging varmalas has gone viral.

Anushka may be seen getting ready for the big day in a video shared by Viral Bhayani. She is dressed elegantly in a light purple lehenga.

Take a look-

Other wedding festivities also took place a day before. The sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan Kapoor was a night to remember. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty were among the Bollywood personalities that attended her sangeet event. Aly Goni, Kyrstle D'Souza, and other TV stars were also in attendance. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty can be seen dancing their hearts out in a video from Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet ceremony that has gone viral. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, the bride's sister and an actress, may also be seen in the video.

On the work front, Anushka was seen in films like ‘Wedding Pullav’, and ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. Whereas, Aditya, has worked in ‘Tum Bin 2’, ‘Student Of The Year 2’, and ‘Indoo Ki Jawaani’. They were together seen on the web show ‘Fittrat’. (With inputs from ANI)