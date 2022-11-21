Aditya Seal-Anushka Ranjan celebrate first year anniversary with a passionate kiss

Credit: Anusha Ranjan/Instagram

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan, one of the most committed and adorable celebrity couples, are celebrating their 1st wedding anniversary on Monday. On the special occasion, Anushka dropped a photo in which they can be seen sharing a kiss.

Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, “Happy Anniversary Angel boy Thank you for the most amazing one year anyone could’ve asked for. Every day waking up to my best friend has made me a happier better person You’re my sunshine 1 down 100 to go.” Fans and friends wished the couple with congratulatory messages.

For the unversed, Anushka and Aditya dated for more than four years before finally tying the knot on November 21, 2021. Aditya Seal, who is known for giving standout performances in Student of the Year 2, Fitrat is leading the film with Nikita Dutta. Recently, Seal got in touch with DNA for an exclusive interaction and discussed his concern about the decline of family entertainers that caters to kids. "More than parents, I think kids waited for a film, where they can enjoy dancing and having a blast in cinemas. So I think we have touched the right cord, as we are getting extremely positive responses from the trailer. Parents are stating that their kids are excited about the film," Aditya said.

Aditya even shared that his little niece is a fan of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, and he is surprised by the fact that why a kid has found a liking with the music group. "This (kids friendly movies) is a huge market that hum kaafi samay se neglect karte aa rahe hai. Even Tiger (Shroff) has a crazy following with kids. I would want my nephew and niece to watch shows like Dexter's Laboratory, Tom and Jerry, Shaktimaan, Shaka Laka Boom Boom. But my niece is listening to the music of Blackpink, and I wonder 'ki yeh baacho wala kaha hai... kuch unke liye bhi toh banao. This baffles me." Rocket Gang will release in cinemas on November 11.