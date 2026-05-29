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Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan announce first pregnancy; Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat react

In their photos from the pregnancy photoshoot, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal twinned in black outfits. Aditya donned a customised T-shirt with "baap (Dad)" written on it, while Anushka looked lovely as she flaunted her baby bump.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 29, 2026, 07:38 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan announce first pregnancy; Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Sonakshi Sinha, Pulkit Samrat react
Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan/Instagram
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    Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood. On Friday, actors shared the good news with their fans and Instagram followers, announcing their first pregnancy in a collaborative post with adorable pictures from their pregnancy photoshoot. "I've waited a hundred years, but I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for what the privilege of being yours would do," Aditya's post read.

    Aditya and Anushka could be seen twinning in black outfits. Aditya donned a customised T-shirt with "baap (Dad)" written on it, while Anushka looked lovely as she flaunted her baby bump. As soon as the duo shared the exciting news, their friends from the film industry chimed in the comment section and conveyed their heartfelt greetings to the parents-to-be.

    Ananya Panday wrote, "Aw yay! Congratulations." Mouni Roy added, "Heartiest congratulations." Sonakshi Sinha commented, "Omgggggg congratulationsssss guyyyysss." "Wow!! Congratulations doston!! Much love," Pulkit Samrat's comment read. "So so so happy," Bhumi Pednekar wrote. "Omggggg congratulations," Rakul Preet Singh added.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Aditya Seal (@adityaseal)

    Anushka and Aditya, who starred together in the 2019 web series Fittrat and the 2021 music video Meri Zindagi Mein, tied the knot on November 2, 2021. The duo's wedding ceremony was attended by several B-town celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Krystle D'Souza, and Sussanne Khan, among others. Anushka's sister Akansha Ranjan is Alia's best friend.

    Aditya has featured in films like Rocket Gang, Student of the Year 2, Tum Bin 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, and Khel Khel Mein. He will be seen next with Sanya Malhotra in Sundar Poonam, which is based on the real-life 2025 Meghalaya honeymoon murder case. On the other hand, Anushka has also appeared in movies Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

    READ | Not Ramayana, King, Toxic, Peddi, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan, Maatrubhumi; this film is India's most anticipated movie of 2026

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