Aditya Roy Kapur to take a break

With Team India led by Captain Virat Kohli playing extremely well in the ongoing ICC World Cup, cricket fever has gripped the nation. After Hrs has learnt that Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to fly to London to watch India in the semi-finals of the tournament. The Aashiqui 2 star, who made a comeback to cinema with Kalank after a gap of two years, has had a hectic schedule in the last six months. Early this year, he shot for Anurag Basu’s upcoming anthology in Mumbai. He then flew to Goa to film Malang, which will see him in an action mode for the first time. After wrapping up the Goa schedule, the OK Jaanu actor got busy promoting Karan Johar’s period drama and later shot for Malang in Mauritius and Mumbai. Having wrapped up 90 per cent of the movie’s shoot yesterday, Aditya is all set to take a break. He will fly to London with family and friends for a short vacay of 10 days.

A source close to the actor says, “Aditya has had a choc-a-block schedule since the last five months. He is shooting non-stop for three big projects — Anurag’s movie, Malang and Sadak 2 lined up. Soon, he will start shooting for Mahesh Bhatt’s film. So, before that, he’s taking a small break and heading to England. He will fly there tonight with both his brothers Siddharth and Kunal. Once he returns, he will start filming Sadak 2.”