Aditya Roy Kapur speaks to Tom Hiddleston on video call, reveals how 'OG Night Manager' reacted to show's Hindi remake

Aditya Roy Kapur and Tom Hiddleston

The Night Manager met the ‘OG’ night manager recently, at least virtually. Aditya Roy Kapur, who played the titular role in the recently-released web series, received a video call from Tom Hiddleston, who had essayed the role in the British original. Aditya shared screengrabs of his interaction with Tom on Instagram on Friday evening.

Aditya shared two pictures from his video call with Tom Hiddleston on Instagram, wherein he revealed that Tom watched the Indian version of the show and had some ‘kind words’ to say about it. Alongside the two screenshots of the chat, the actor wrote, “The OG Night Manager watched our show yesterday! He had some kind words to say. Bas aur kya chahiye (What else does one need).”

The post immediately received a flood of comments from fans and industry colleagues of Aditya. Katrina Kaif dropped a ‘wow’ in the comments. Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar, which premiered the Hindi version of the show, wrote, “Two Night Managers in one frame. Aur kya chahiye?” A fan wrote, “OMG OMG OMGGG *screaming* truly an iconic moment!!”

Tom Hiddleston is best known for his portrayal of Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role he has essayed for over 12 years in films like Thor, Avengers, as well as his own spin-off web series Loki. He starred in The Night Manager, the BBC show based on John Le Carre’s novel of the same name in 2016. The critically-acclaimed show also starred Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki.

The Hindi remake of the show was created by Sandeep Modi. Apart from Aditya, the show stars Anil Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, and Sobhita Dhulipala. The first part of season 1 premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 17, 2023. A second part, comprising of four episodes, will stream in July. Meanwhile, a second season of the British show is currently in development with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role.