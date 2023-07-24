Aditya Roy Kapur reveals he convinced his teacher he became hotel's night manager as 'acting career didn’t work out'

Aditya Roy Kapur revealed a hilarious prank he played on his teacher during the promotions of his recent show The Night Manager.

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen in the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre’s iconic book The Night Manager. The series has been adapted in the UK earlier with Tom Hiddleston playing the titular character. The Indian remake was praised as well by both fans and critics. However, for his prep for the role, Aditya went a little too method, he recently revealed.

Aditya recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the cast of the series including Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala and Tillotama Shome. There, the host asked him what it was like when he worked as a night manager in a hotel while promoting the show. Aditya spoke about his experience and also shared how one of his former teachers believed that he had become a manager as his career as an actor did not work out.

He said, “Some(people) didn’t even recognize me. I helped a couple of people check in and also made their new cards. I also did it diligently, reaching the hotel two hours prior and learning how to do it.”

Sharing the incident when he encountered one of his former teachers during the prank, he said, “I met her and she asked me about what I was doing. I told her that acting was not working out, so I needed a backup,” and then he added after a pause, “Sadly, she believed me also.” The story left the audience and guests in splits. The scene was featured in the episode summary video shared by Sony TV on their Youtube channel.

The Night Manager is a Hindi crime thriller web series created by Sandeep Modi. The initial four episodes of the series were released on 16 February and the later three episodes were released on 29 June. The series is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Aditya Roy Kapur was recently in headlines after his vacation pictures with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday went viral. The rumoured couple reportedly spent some time together in Portugal earlier this month.