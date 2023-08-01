Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that i am...'

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on the viral pics with Ananya Panday from Portugal trip.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently made headlines as their pics from the Portugal vacation went viral on social media. Their mushy pictures added fuel to their relationship rumours. The actor has now finally broken the silence on their pictures from the vacation.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur talked about his Portugal trip and shared his experience. The actor said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.” He further reacted to him making headlines due to his viral pics with Ananya Panday from the Portugal trip and said, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…”

The actor was recently seen in the web series The Night Manager 2 which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. Talking about working with Anil Kapoor, the actor said, “Anil sir and I have already done Malang so we had worked together quite a bit. That ice had already been broken. In this case, the scenes required us to be strangers. The discomfort or hesitation would have only aided the scene. He did workshops with Anil sir and people in his orbit and me and people in my orbit separately. When we were required to collide, Sreedhar preferred for us to not rehearse.”

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating for long now. Though Ananya’s mother declined their relationship, their recent mushy pictures from a Portugal trip where they were seen lost in each other's eyes, allegedly hugging each other and having fun on the streets went viral on social media and added fuel to their dating rumours. However, the duo has been tight-lipped about the same.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is scheduled to release on August 25.

Read From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood