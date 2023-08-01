Headlines

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

Once one of India’s highest paid actors, this superstar owned many bungalows, cars, but died in extreme poverty due to..

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that i am...'

Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s billionaire neighbour who came to Mumbai with Rs 100, now has Rs 11,500 crore

Meet Virat Kohli’s elder brother Vikas Kohli, who runs RCB star’s most profitable business worth Rs 112 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp chats, personal information of users in India at risk, hackers using this app to target

Once one of India’s highest paid actors, this superstar owned many bungalows, cars, but died in extreme poverty due to..

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that i am...'

Animals that can survive the longest without food

8 habits that weaken immune system

Mukesh Ambani's firm launches its cheapest laptop: 10 things to know

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

DNA: DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that i am...'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that i am...'

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on the viral pics with Ananya Panday from Portugal trip.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently made headlines as their pics from the Portugal vacation went viral on social media. Their mushy pictures added fuel to their relationship rumours. The actor has now finally broken the silence on their pictures from the vacation. 

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aditya Roy Kapur talked about his Portugal trip and shared his experience. The actor said, “I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week.” He further reacted to him making headlines due to his viral pics with Ananya Panday from the Portugal trip and said, “It’s a good thing I am not so much on social media. But definitely, I have heard…”

The actor was recently seen in the web series The Night Manager 2 which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Anil Kapoor. Talking about working with Anil Kapoor, the actor said, “Anil sir and I have already done Malang so we had worked together quite a bit. That ice had already been broken. In this case, the scenes required us to be strangers. The discomfort or hesitation would have only aided the scene. He did workshops with Anil sir and people in his orbit and me and people in my orbit separately. When we were required to collide, Sreedhar preferred for us to not rehearse.” 

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapoor have been rumoured to be dating for long now. Though Ananya’s mother declined their relationship, their recent mushy pictures from a Portugal trip where they were seen lost in each other's eyes, allegedly hugging each other and having fun on the streets went viral on social media and added fuel to their dating rumours. However, the duo has been tight-lipped about the same.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in the movie Metro…In Dino wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Anurag Basu, the movie also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Ali Fazal in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2024. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the movie is scheduled to release on August 25.

Read From supporting roles to leading star: Aditya Roy Kapur opens up on nepotism and making his mark in Bollywood

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall for several states, check full forecast

Kangana Ranaut shares video of Karan Johar saying he can manipulate box office verdict, here's the truth

Delhi: Dengue control workers go on strike as cases rise in national capital

ISRO PSLV-C56 Mission: India launches PSLV rocket carrying seven Singaporean satellites

Aditya Roy Kapur breaks silence on viral pics with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, says 'it's good that i am...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Odisha triple train crash: Pictures from site of horrific rail accident

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE