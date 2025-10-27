Aditya Pancholi REVEALS he was original choice for Tezaab, claims Anil Kapoor 'influenced' director to replace him: 'Politics in industry runs deeper...'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aditya Pancholi on X dropped a tweet about Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and Tezaab, which left the netizens divided.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Aditya Pancholi, Anil Kapoor with Tezaab
N Chandra-directed action-drama Tezaab was among the biggest blockbusters of 1988, and a turning point in Anil Kapoor's career. Even after three decades of the film, Anil is still referred to as Munna. Tezaab wasn't just a game-changer for Anil, but even for Madhuri as well. The film took the careers of its leads to another level. However, did you know that Anil wasn't the original choice for the lead hero? You will be shocked to know that not Anil, but Aditya Pancholi was supposed to star as the leading actor of the film. 

Aditya Pancholi himself made this shocking revelation on his X (formerly Twitter) account. He tweeted that Anil, along with his producer brother, Boney Kapoor, influenced N Chandra to replace him. Aditya wrote, "I was the original choice for Tezaab (1988), opposite @MadhuriDixit. Director N. Chandra, still very much around, can confirm this. Unfortunately, an actor, through his elder brother (who remains active in the industry), influenced the director to replace me. The rest, as they say, is history." 

The Aatish actor emphasised how favouritism and inner politics are more troublesome than nepotism. He further wrote, "Recently, I saw an #Actor speak about nepotism while promoting his new release. Let me say this clearly: Politics in the film industry runs deeper than #Nepotism, Favouritism, manipulation, and power games shape careers more than family ties ever could." 

Netizens' reaction to Aditya Pancholi's claims 

Several netizens voiced their support for Aditya and slammed Anil. A netizen wrote, "That’s such an honest take. People often talk about nepotism, but the real story is how power, influence, and silent politics decide who gets a shot. Respect for speaking the truth with grace." Another netizen wrote, "The actor you meant has always lobbied for roles and has been known to edit out other actors ' parts if they were better than his. He didn't want Naseer sahab in Parinda. This is just one example of how insecure he has been throughout his career." For the unversed, despite professional rivalry, Aditya and Anil worked together in Sanjay Gupta's Musafir (2004). 

