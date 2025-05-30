Aditya Pancholi shared his version of events regarding his relationship with Kangana Ranaut. He claimed that she had betrayed him and brought up a financial dispute, stating that back in 2008, she owed him money for the help he had given her during her struggling days.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold personality and fearless opinions, has made a strong mark in the film industry. Whether it's her outspoken political stance or candid remarks about her journey, she has remained in the spotlight for more than just her acting talent.

Kangana is one of the few celebrities who never hold back, and that honesty, often controversial, keeps her constantly in the news. Kangana Ranaut’s past relationship with actor Aditya Pancholi became a major talking point in the media.

She openly spoke about the difficult experiences she faced during that time, accusing him of mistreating her and putting her through emotional trauma. Her revelations shocked many and sparked widespread discussion about power dynamics and abuse in the film industry.

In an old interview with Mumbai Mirror, Aditya Pancholi shared his version of events regarding his relationship with Kangana Ranaut. He claimed that she had betrayed him and brought up a financial dispute, stating that back in 2008, she owed him money for the help he had given her during her struggling days. His comments were part of a larger effort to present his side of the highly publicized fallout.

Aditya said, “Some time back, she called me to say she wanted money, about Rs 1 crore, to buy a house. I called up a banker-friend and stood as her guarantor and got her a loan of Rs 50 lakh. Then, I gave her Rs 55 lakh cash from my pocket. Of this, she has returned Rs 25 lakh. She still owes me Rs 30 lakh."

He further mentioned, “We were as good as husband and wife. I was actually building a house for both of us on Yari Road. We lived together for three years at a friends' place. Kangana didn't have a penny when I met her. I saw her for the first time on the road. She was on the verge of a nervous breakdown. It was June 27, 2004. She was drenched, and sitting on a bike with a guy from the Asha Chandra Acting Institute... It was pouring. Suddenly, she came up and said a warm 'hi' to me. When she said she was 'Kangana', I remembered a mutual friend had asked me to help her when she reached Mumbai. After that Kangana started calling me up persistently until I agreed to meet her. Initially she was a sweet small town girl. I fell in love with her.”

In the same interview, Aditya Pancholi opened up about a troubling incident from his past with Kangana. He claimed that during the filming of Shakalaka Boom Boom, she grew very close to another actor. Aditya admitted to hitting her, saying he had read messages on her phone while she was asleep. According to him, the messages weren’t innocent, and the language she used was similar to what she once said to him during a call from South Africa. “That was the first time I hit her,” he confessed, adding, “We fought and later patched things up.”

Kangana Ranaut has spoken in several interviews about being physically assaulted and harassed by a former partner, though she initially chose not to name him. However, in a later interview, she confirmed that the person she had been referring to was Aditya Pancholi, making it clear that he was the one involved in the troubling experiences she had shared publicly.