Aditya Pancholi hopes to get 'justice' in 2019 rape case, Bombay HC adjourned hearning for March 4

The Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing in Aditya Pancholi's petition to quash the 2019 rape FIR filed against him, and granted one week's time to the complainant to respond.

The Bombay High Court on February 24 adjourned the hearing in Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi’s petition seeking to quash a 2019 alleged rape FIR filed against him, granting the complainant one week’s time to respond. The matter has now been posted for the next hearing on March 4.

Aditya Pancholi's lawyer on the latest update of the 2019 rape case

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Pancholi, spoke to ANI following the court proceedings and reiterated that the case dates back to 2019, when an FIR was registered at Versova Police Station under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the actor. The complaint was filed by a Bollywood actress. Patil stated that the foundation of the case was based on what he described as “fake allegations.” He added that Pancholi had moved the High Court with a quashing petition, which had remained pending for several years. According to Patil, during earlier hearings, no one had appeared on behalf of the complainant. The public prosecutor, representing the State of Maharashtra, had informed the court that despite 11 notices issued to the complainant, she had not appeared before the police station for investigation.

Why Bombay High Court adjourn the hearing for March 4?

On February 12, the High Court heard Pancholi’s plea seeking to set aside the FIR, which includes charges under Sections 376 (rape) and other provisions of the IPC. During that hearing, the public prosecutor reiterated that multiple notices had been sent to the complainant without response. Subsequently, the court issued a fresh notice directing her to appear on February 24. In Tuesday’s hearing, representatives appeared from the complainant’s side and sought one week’s time. The High Court granted the request and scheduled the next date of hearing for March 4.

What is Aditya Pancholi's 2019 rape case?

The FIR against Pancholi was registered on June 27, 2019, at Versova Police Station in Mumbai. In addition to Section 376, the complaint includes charges under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Soon after the FIR was filed in 2019, Pancholi maintained that he had been “falsely implicated” in the case. In his petition before the High Court, he has sought quashing of the FIR, citing the Supreme Court’s ‘Bhajanlal’ judgment to argue that the complaint is malicious and legally untenable. The petition also notes that the complaint was filed nearly 15 years after the alleged incident.

Advocate Patil further claimed that an individual had met Pancholi prior to the registration of the FIR and that a recording of that meeting remains in their possession. He said the recording has been presented before the court to demonstrate what the defence describes as wrongful intention behind the case.

On the question of whether a chargesheet has been filed, Patil said, “Filing chargesheet or not is a matter of the police and the State of Maharashtra. I can’t say anything. Since 2019 to 2026, I don’t think there is any evidence in this matter or there is any truth in it. We will challenge it in the High Court, whatever be the discretion on chargesheet, and we are confident that we will get justice.” The case remains pending before the Bombay High Court, with further arguments expected on March 4.