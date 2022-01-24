Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal to welcome their first child soon, singer says 'we feel grateful'

Aditya Narayan, who married his ladylove Shweta Agarwal in December 2020, has every cause to be happy right now. After all, this gorgeous couple is getting ready to become parents.

Shweta Agarwal and Aditya Narayan are expecting their first child in the near future. The singer took to Instagram and shared the lovely news with his fans.

Posting a happy photo of the two in which Shweta’s baby bump is visible, Aditya wrote, “Shweta & I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon”

On the sets of their debut film, Shaapit, Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met. Before being married on December 1 of last year, the pair dated for about ten years. Aditya is currently seen as the host of SaReGaMaPa on television.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have been spending all of their time together since their wedding on December 1, 2020. They were frequently seen on holidays or out on dinner outings.