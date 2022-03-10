Aditya Narayan reveals unique name of his baby girl with Shweta Agarwal, explains what it means

Aditya Narayan and Shweta wrote on their Instagram handles, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Aditya Narayan, a singer and television host, married Shweta Agarwal Jha in December 2020. After only a few months of marriage, the couple revealed pregnancy. Shweta and Aditya recently announced the birth of their first child, a daughter. They each announced it on their individual social media accounts.

They wrote on their Instagram handles, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Meanwhile, during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, a fan inquired about Aditya's daughter's name. "Tvisha Narayan Jha," he wrote, revealing the name of his newborn baby.

When asked about the meaning he wrote, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

As Aditya Narayan stepped down as host of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he took to Instagram to offer a series of photos documenting his time on the show. In the caption, he even wrote a touching comment, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. Thank you, Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother."



The couple dated for approximately ten years before marrying on December 1, 2020, and are now thrilled to have welcomed a baby girl into their lives.