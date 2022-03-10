Aditya Narayan reveals unique name of his baby girl with Shweta Agarwal, explains what it means

Headlines

‘SRK, Bhansali’s egos…’: When Farah Khan revealed why Om Shanti Om didn’t become Rs 100 crore film

Meet richest Indian woman employee whose net worth is Rs 19752 crore, richer than Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

'Irresistibly cute': Dolphin and woman's enchanting cuddle session melts hearts, watch

WhatsApp users can now hide their phone numbers with this new feature, check details

MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Irresistibly cute': Dolphin and woman's enchanting cuddle session melts hearts, watch

WhatsApp users can now hide their phone numbers with this new feature, check details

Property registration costs: Charges for land and house ownership, know how much you need to pay

10 Divine Vahan of Hindu gods

Yoga Asanas to boost immunity in monsoon

7 health benefits of consuming chia seeds in morning

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

PM Modi US Visit: To honour India, iconic empire state building in New York illuminated in tricolour

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains lash Gujarat before landfall, over 74,000 evacuated

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

HomeBollywood

bollywood

Aditya Narayan reveals unique name of his baby girl with Shweta Agarwal, explains what it means

Aditya Narayan and Shweta wrote on their Instagram handles, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2022, 08:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aditya Narayan, a singer and television host, married Shweta Agarwal Jha in December 2020. After only a few months of marriage, the couple revealed pregnancy. Shweta and Aditya recently announced the birth of their first child, a daughter. They each announced it on their individual social media accounts.

They wrote on their Instagram handles, "Elated! The Almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22."

Meanwhile, during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, a fan inquired about Aditya's daughter's name. "Tvisha Narayan Jha," he wrote, revealing the name of his newborn baby.

When asked about the meaning he wrote, “Splendour, lustre, light, sun-rays. It’s quite cool because my father’s name means ‘risen sun’ mine means ‘sun’ and hers means rays of sun. Also it almost has Shweta’s entire name in it as well as the god she worships, Shiva.”

As Aditya Narayan stepped down as host of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, he took to Instagram to offer a series of photos documenting his time on the show. In the caption, he even wrote a touching comment, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties for a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18-year-old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes. Time really does fly. Thank you, Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother."
 

The couple dated for approximately ten years before marrying on December 1, 2020, and are now thrilled to have welcomed a baby girl into their lives.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

Meet Raj Reddy, farmer’s son who is brain behind Apple Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft Cortana

Mahindra Thar cousin was first micro SUV in India, now faces competition from Hyundai Exter

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

This actress worked in B-grade films, one role changed her life forever, but left films because…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE