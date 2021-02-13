Aditya Narayan locks lips with wife Shweta Agarwal on Kiss Day, photo takes internet by storm

Singer and television presenter Aditya Narayan, who recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, on Saturday celebrated Kiss Day with his wife.

Sharing a photo in which his wife Shweta and the singer are seen locking lips on the occasion of Kiss Day, Aditya wrote alongside the image, "Happy #kissday. Life is short! Find someone to love aur phir roz kiss le aur kiss de (and then, give and get kisses every day)."

Shipped as #shwetya, fans started pouring in lovely comments and showering them with blessings and love on Instagram. "Sending lots of love from me #shwetya," wrote a user. "Happy kiss day my babies lysm," wrote another. "Lovely couple," commented yet another user. Several fans and followers also dropped heart emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Aditya and Shweta's romantic photo here:

Aditya and Shweta fell in love on the sets of the film Shaapit and after dating each other for over a decade, the two tied the knot on December 1, 2020, in the presence of close friends and family. Udit Narayan had later also shared the good wishes notes that came his way from megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his son's wedding.

In an interview to Times of India, Aditya Narayan had shared, "I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

After Aditya and Shweta's wedding, Udit Narayan told Bollywood Hungama, "I have just one son. I wanted his marriage to be much more lavish. But the Covid has taken the joy away from all celebrations. In fact, I wanted my son to wait until this pandemic was over before getting married. But Shweta’s family and Aditya were keen that they get married now. My son and Shweta were in a live-in relationship for ten years. I guess it was time for them to make it official."

While praising Shweta, Udit Narayan had said, "She is soft-spoken. She hardly speaks. And when she does we have to strain our ears to hear her. We had received many marriage proposals for Aditya, and very tempting ones. When he told my wife and me that he wanted to marry the girl he had been with for so many years I was happy."