Aditya Dhar says everyone called casting ‘lanky boy’ Vicky Kaushal in Uri The Surgical Strike a mistake: ‘At the end…’

Aditya Dhar reveals why everyone called casting Vicky Kaushal in Uri The Surgical Strike a mistake.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Edited by

After impressing the fans with his war drama Uri The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming production Article 370. Though Vicky Kaushal's performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike was highly appreciated by the audience, Aditya revealed that everyone called it a mistake to cast him. 

In an interview with India Today, Aditya Dhar revealed how people industry typecast actors, however, he and his team have a different mindset said, "We as an industry have a concept called typecast which means that if an actor delivers a successful film then he or she is cast in similar roles. It is usually the case because most of our films are projects, they are not films. I have got a big star and I have a lot of money, forget the script, let me make the film, I will make money on the table. The thought process is such.”

He added how people called casting Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike a mistake and said, "Where we come from, the background and dedication we have towards our craft is of the utmost importance. This is our bread and butter, and we cannot be somebody who does injustice to it, who cheats it. I feel that like the case of somebody like Vicky (Kaushal) in 'Uri', everybody told us we were making a huge mistake." 

He continued, "Everybody went up to Ronnie (Screwvala) at that point and said you are making a huge mistake, you are making a war film with a lanky boy who has never done a solo hero commercial film, and you are mounting such an important film on his shoulder. So our belief at the end of the day, was that we are all working towards something extraordinary, and we worked 10 times harder than anyone in this industry because we wanted to prove to them that it is not where you are coming from, that doesn’t matter, what matters more is where you are going.”

Uri: The Surgical Strike turned out to be a major success. The film went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of Vicky Kaushal and collected Rs 341.75 crore worldwide. Now, the actor has Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War in the pipeline. 

Aditya Dhar recently turned producer with the film Article 370 which stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, and others in key roles. Set against the backdrop of the abolition of Article 370, the film is set to hit the theatres on February 23. 

