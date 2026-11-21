At a recent awards event, Aditya Dhar revealed his favourite character from the Dhurandhar franchise, picking Shazia Bano, played by his wife Yami Gautam in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The filmmaker's choice was a romantic nod to Yami, who was present in the audience.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has revealed his favourite character from the Dhurandhar franchise, and his choice is likely to leave fans smiling. The director, who has received widespread appreciation for bringing the two-part action thriller to the big screen, was asked to name his favourite character from the blockbuster films at the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2026 awards in New Delhi on Thursday, November 19. His answer, however, was quite different from what fans might have expected.

Instead of picking one of the franchise's prominent characters, Dhar chose Shazia Bano, the nurse who appears towards the end of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also known as Dhurandhar Part 2. The character is played by his wife, actress Yami Gautam, who was seated in the audience during the interaction. "There was a nurse which comes in the second part towards the end of the film. Her name was Shazia Bano, and I think, she was my favourite character," he said, drawing laughter from those present. Shazia Bano is also the name of Yami's character in her 2025 film Haq. The courtroom drama was inspired by the real-life Shah Bano case, which led to a landmark Supreme Court judgement in 1985.

The choice is particularly interesting given the number of memorable characters that have emerged from the Dhurandhar films. Ranveer Singh's Hamza Ali Mazari, whose real identity is Jaskirat Singh Rangi, has become one of the franchise's biggest talking points. Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait, Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali, Sanjay Dutt's SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal's Major Iqbal, R Madhavan's Ajay Sanyal, Danish Pandor's Uzair Baloch and Gaurav Gera's Mohammed Aalam have also found their share of admirers.

Aditya Dhar’s favourite character from Dhurandhar https://t.co/qEtsnyxuOl — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) November 20, 2026

Dhar and Yami were at the ceremony together, where they were honoured with the Champion of Bharat Story award for their contribution to Indian cinema. Aditya also received the prestigious Indian of the Year 2026 title for Dhurandhar. During the event, he credited his wife for changing his life, saying, "My fate changed the moment she entered my life," and affectionately described her as his "lady luck".

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