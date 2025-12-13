Aditya Dhar REACTS to Hrithik Roshan questioning the politics in Dhurandhar: 'We will try our best to...'

After Hrithik Roshan had stated that he doesn't agree with the politics of Dhurandhar on his Instagram review, netizens had slammed him and pointed out his anti-Pakistan dialogues in the aerial actioner Fighter last year.

In his first review for Dhurandhar, Hrithik Roshan appreciated the Ranveer Singh film on his Instagram, but also stated that he doesn't agree with its politics. Just few hours later, the War 2 actor shared another review of the spy thriller on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and heaped praises on Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi. Now, the Uri director has responded to Hrithik and thanked him for celebrating their craft.

In his second review for the latest blockbuster, Roshan wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2."

Replying to him, Aditya Dhar posted, "Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir. Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming...and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement."

Hrithik's first review, that had landed him in controversy, read, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema. I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Netizens had then slammed Hrithik for sharing two different reviews for the film and questioning the politics in Dhurandhar, especially when he himself had mouthed anti-Pakistan dialogues in Fighter last year. Some people even joked that his Instagram password is with his current girlfriend Saba Azad, while his X password is with his rumoured ex-partner Kangana Ranaut.

Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir.

Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team.

Thank you for celebrating their craft.

Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 12, 2025

Dhurandhar is seeing an explosive response at the box office. The film has already minted over Rs 250 crore in India and grossed Rs 350 crore worldwide in the first eight days. The sequel is slated to release in the theatres on March 19, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Yash's pan-India gangster drama Toxic: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, on Eid 2026.

READ | Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...