Aditya Dhar pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh: 'Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself'

On Ranveer Singh's 41st birthday, Aditya Dhar mentioned that the actor has given "one of the finest performances in Indian cinema" as Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the blockbuster Dhurandhar duology.

Ranveer Singh celebrates his 41st bithday on July 6. Aditya Dhar, who director Singh in the two record-breaking blockbusters: Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, shared a special birthday note for the actor. Taking to his social media handles, Dhar shared some BTS pictures from the sets of the two films and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness. I've always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist."

The National Award-winning filmmaker further shared that Ranveer has given "one of the finest performances in Indian cinema" as Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi in the Dhurandhar franchise. "There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect," he wrote.

Dhar added, "The consistency was almost impossible to comprehend. It genuinely felt like watching someone touched by divine grace. As though Maa Saraswati herself had placed her hand on your head and blessed you with every ounce of artistic brilliance she could. As a director, there are moments you spend your entire career hoping to experience. You gave me those moments again and again. I truly believe what you’ve done in Dhurandhar is one of the finest performances Indian cinema has ever seen. It isn’t just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character."

Mentioning how the Gully Boy actor became his "brother" during the filming, the director concluded, "I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come. But what I’ll cherish even more is everything that happened between "Action" and "Cut." The conversations. The shared conviction. The relentless pursuit of getting every single moment right.Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor. You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together. Love you always. Happy Birthday, brother."

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