'My husband works with so many actresses, why should I not work with other producers': Rani Mukerji

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji will be featured as an Indian mother whose children will be taken away from her in the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway which is directed by Ashima Chibbe and produced by Emmay Entertainment.

The actress is busy promoting her film which is all set to release on March 17. Recently, the actress got emotional when she met Sagarika Chatterjee (the real mother whose children were taken away from her) while promoting the film. At the event, the Hum Tum actor revealed that she took inspiration from her mother for her role as Mrs Chatterjee and quipped, "I saw it as someone so connected to her roots."

She further talked about her husband Aditya Chopra and said that she is open to working with other producers as well. She said, “My husband works with so many actresses, why should I not work with other producers? All I need is a good script - be it YRF or otherwise. Adi was shocked seeing the film. He was deeply moved and I don't think I have seen him so moved in any film.”

She added, "Last he was so moved is when Yash uncle passed away. He is a parent today, so it hit him. He was very sweet and gave me a side hug as if I am his child. He said well done and I said, thank you. It was a moment because Adi praises me behind my back. I think he could not stop himself and he was moved by the film."

Recently the makers of the film, based on a real-life incident, unveiled the official trailer which has since received a massive response from the fans.

The trailer starts with a shot of Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) happily going about her days in Norway in the loving company of her husband and two children, Shubh and Shuchi. However, crisis soon befalls the family as officials from the country’s child protection authority one day barges into them unannounced and takes away their children.

Later, she learns that her children had been taken away from her and put in foster care after the authorities deemed that the parents had been unable to take proper care of them. The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back custody of her children.



