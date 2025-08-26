Aditya Chopra shelves Jr NTR's standalone film after War 2 box office failure? YRF source says 'Agent Vikram film is...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal demands everyone to call her boss inside Salman Khan's house, gets brutally trolled

Another cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: Flash flood wreaks havoc in Doda, over 10 houses affected

International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom

Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

International Dog Day: Ram Charan's Rhyme to Fatima Sana Shaikh's Bijlee, check celebs and their adorable dog companions

Big blow to Deepinder Goyal: Zomato-parent Eternal under GST radar, gets tax demand of Rs...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 at Siddhivinayak Temple timings: Live aarti, darshan, online prasad booking

Farah Khan on rising entourage costs of Bollywood actors, claims stars now demand vanity van for chef to make Rs 40000 salad and still end up eating...

Malaika Arora reveals why tea, coffee are a big NO for her, swears by THESE drinks instead, they are...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why has Donald Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...', what are these cards?

Why has Trump threatened to 'destroy' China? He says, 'If I play those cards...

International Dog Day 2025: Kartik Aaryan's Katori to Priyanka Chopra’s Diana, Indian celebs' pets who have their own fandom

6 Bollywood celebrities whose pets have their own fandom

Kim Sejeong, Lee Sung Kyung, Shin Hye Sun, know 6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

6 K-drama underrated actresses who deserve spotlight

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aditya Chopra shelves Jr NTR's standalone film after War 2 box office failure? YRF source says 'Agent Vikram film is...'

Industry insiders claim that Aditya Chopra has made a decision not to move forward with the standalone film around Agent Vikram, starring Jr NTR. Aditya Chopra is now keen on reworking the Spy Universe’s direction and has already contacted Jr NTR, informing him about his decision.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 12:38 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Aditya Chopra shelves Jr NTR's standalone film after War 2 box office failure? YRF source says 'Agent Vikram film is...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which was released in the theatres on August 14, witnessed an underwhelming performance at the box office. The film, which was expected to be a success, has now left the producers at Yash Raj Films (YRF) to rethink their strategy regarding their Spy Universe plans. War 2 opened with a lot of fanfare at the box office; however, it soon lost its momentum, struggling to cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Media reports have now claimed that Yash Raj Films has already shelved the standalone film around Jr NTR's War 2 character, Agent Vikram. A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "YRF had ambitious plans to capitalise on the Pan India popularity of Jr NTR and make a spin-off to the character of Agent Vikram. The creative team was already developing a standalone film, but the failure of War 2 has halted the entire process."

YRF shelves Jr NTR's standalone spy film

Industry insiders claim that Aditya Chopra has made a decision not to move forward with the standalone film around Agent Vikram, starring Jr NTR. Aditya Chopra is now keen on reworking the Spy Universe’s direction and has already contacted Jr NTR, informing him about his decision. The South star is said to have taken the call positively and has exited the project on amicable terms.

The source further said, "Agent Vikram film is not a feasible move anymore, and Adi has conveyed the same to Jr NTR. The Man of Masses also agreed to Adi’s point of view and parted ways with the banner on a very healthy note."

This development is especially significant as it was one of the key conditions for Jr NTR signing for War 2. 

Which is the next film in the YRF Spy Universe? 

After War 2, YRF is now pushing ahead with Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, which is set to release around Christmas 2025. With the Agent Vikram spin-off scrapped, all eyes are on how Aditya Chopra reconfigures the Spy Universe after this setback.

READ | Bigg Boss 19: Is Gaurav Khanna the highest-paid contestant on Salman Khan's show? Anupamaa star says 'Can be a rumour or...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence
Malaika Arora reveals why tea, coffee are a big NO for her, swears by THESE drinks instead, they are...
Malaika Arora reveals why tea, coffee are a big NO for her, swears by THESE
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady but lags behind Rajinikanth's Coolie by...
War 2 box office collection day 11: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film stays steady
Shakib Al Hasan scripts history after dismissing former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan, becomes first-ever player to...
Shakib Al Hasan scripts history after dismissing Mohammad Rizwan
From Military Prosecutor Doberman to Devil Judge: 5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
5 legal K-dramas to watch if you loved Beyond the Bar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE