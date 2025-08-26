Aditya Chopra shelves Jr NTR's standalone film after War 2 box office failure? YRF source says 'Agent Vikram film is...'

Industry insiders claim that Aditya Chopra has made a decision not to move forward with the standalone film around Agent Vikram, starring Jr NTR. Aditya Chopra is now keen on reworking the Spy Universe’s direction and has already contacted Jr NTR, informing him about his decision.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which was released in the theatres on August 14, witnessed an underwhelming performance at the box office. The film, which was expected to be a success, has now left the producers at Yash Raj Films (YRF) to rethink their strategy regarding their Spy Universe plans. War 2 opened with a lot of fanfare at the box office; however, it soon lost its momentum, struggling to cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

Media reports have now claimed that Yash Raj Films has already shelved the standalone film around Jr NTR's War 2 character, Agent Vikram. A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, "YRF had ambitious plans to capitalise on the Pan India popularity of Jr NTR and make a spin-off to the character of Agent Vikram. The creative team was already developing a standalone film, but the failure of War 2 has halted the entire process."

YRF shelves Jr NTR's standalone spy film

Industry insiders claim that Aditya Chopra has made a decision not to move forward with the standalone film around Agent Vikram, starring Jr NTR. Aditya Chopra is now keen on reworking the Spy Universe’s direction and has already contacted Jr NTR, informing him about his decision. The South star is said to have taken the call positively and has exited the project on amicable terms.

The source further said, "Agent Vikram film is not a feasible move anymore, and Adi has conveyed the same to Jr NTR. The Man of Masses also agreed to Adi’s point of view and parted ways with the banner on a very healthy note."

This development is especially significant as it was one of the key conditions for Jr NTR signing for War 2.

Which is the next film in the YRF Spy Universe?

After War 2, YRF is now pushing ahead with Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, which is set to release around Christmas 2025. With the Agent Vikram spin-off scrapped, all eyes are on how Aditya Chopra reconfigures the Spy Universe after this setback.

