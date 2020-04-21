Aditya Chopra-Rani Mukerji Wedding Anniversary: Actor talks about what made her fall head over heels with filmmaker
It's been six years since Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji got married. The couple tied the knot on April 21, 2014, in Italy in a private ceremony. Their wedding pictures were never released online and the couple welcomed a baby girl named Adira Chopra. Apart from Rani, neither Aditya nor Adira comes in the limelight and are rarely clicked by the paparazzi. During an interview with a television channel, Rani spoke at length about her love story with Aditya.
The Mardaani actor stated, "For Adi, I feel if he was to be like Karan Johar, I don’t think I’d have fallen in love with him. Karan is everywhere, he is so social and he is the life of a party. Every day he is doing something or the other. The thing with me is that I need my family at home. I am a very family-oriented person, I would go mad if my husband was working; as it is half the time he is in the studio. Imagine, him having a social life beyond his films. Half the time, I would not get to see him. I am very happy and content that he is not a social person. After his work, he comes back home to me."
Rani added, "The reason why I fell in love with my husband was because he is extremely private. For me, after being in the industry for so many years, he was one person I respected. It is very difficult to respect people in the fraternity as you know them inside and out of everything. So, Adi was one of those rare people who I respected, who I still respect, because of his ethos, work pattern and the way he is. Because I am private myself, it makes us a really good couple because we are very happy going nowhere."