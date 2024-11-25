Aditi Sharma opened up about her new show, space-drama Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, and why Indian TV makers are only catering to saas-bahu dramas or love triangles.

Actress Aditi Sharma, recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, will now lead the series Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. The upcoming show is a one-of-the-kind space drama show, that revolves around Aditi who aspires to become an astronaut and clear the name of his father (played by Sandeep Baswana).

Ahead of the show premiere, Aditi joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing her views about the reception she expects for the show. "Apollena will be the next big thing on Indian television. This concept has not been touched on yet, and this is something big for TV. The show not only has impressive VFX but also has a heart in the right place. It is about a girl and her unbelievable dream. A lot of women don't dream of becoming an astronaut. We hear that a boy wishes to become an astronaut or pilot, but we don't hear the same about girls. We have been shown how boys are focused, working out hard in the gym. But this series will put out a message loud and clear that even if a girl dreams something impossible, she can achieve it."

Aditi also admitted that TV has been boxed in the genre of saas-bahu dramas or love stories. When asked the reason why shows like Apollena have not been produced, she said, "A lot of makers tried to give something different, but the audience has to understand and accept the newness. Aisa nahi hai ki logo ke pass ideas nahi hai. But these new concepts getting acceptance is the key to the revolution. Now we are hopeful that the masses will connect with Apollena, and that would encourage other writers, and directors to think differently." Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann premieres on December 3 and will air every day at 6:00 pm on Colors.

