Aditi Sharma finally opened up about her 'secret' marriage and why she's ending it in four months. She also reacted to the claims made by her estranged husband, Abhineet Kaushik, and said that she was scared for her life, as his "underworld friends" were involved in it.

Television actress Aditi Sharma is in the news for ending her marriage with Abhineet Kaushik in just four months. Aditi, who was last seen in Apollena: Sapno Ki Uddan, got 'secretly' married to her longtime beau Abhineet, but soon after the marriage, her life started getting changed for the worse.

Aditi's estranged husband claimed that she was cheating on him with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. He also accused her of domestic violence, and reached out to the media. Finally, Aditi decided to share her 'limited' thoughts about the accusations. Due to ongoing court proceedings, Aditi Sharma had to restrict her words. But she still clarified that she had never hit Abhineet, and he had major insecurity when she used to interact with her co-star or any man.

Clarifying the reason to keep her marriage a 'secret', Aditi Sharma said, "it was a private ceremony, but it was not a secret marriage. My family, my close friends, my relatives knew about it. It was not a secret thing, but it was private. I have loved him a lot and I did not want to lose him and that is why I got married to him." Aditi further explained that during her marriage, she was playing an 18-year-old Apollena, and she thought that going public about her marriage would go against her on-screen image. Thus, she discussed this with Abhineet, and decided to keep it private.

When asked the reason for ending her marriage in four months, Aditi said that there were multiple issues, but she's bound to speak about it in court. However, she did mention that Abhineet disrespected her parents many times, and she was facing a lot of 'misbehaviour' from him. Aditi also revealed why she decided to move out from her home, " I was compelled to leave my house because of a few reasons, and I was very scared. There are a few names from the underworld which are involved by him and his best friend."

Addressing the claims of cheating by Abhineet, Aditi said that he would accuse her of cheating every other day. "Samarthya (her Appolena co-star) and I are very good friends. Actually, even if I look at a man or if I reply to a man, even when we went to some party and I would talk to four people or four guys, if I socialize, he would call me names. It would be a big issue if I put a 'heart' emoticon also. I was slowly drifting away from all my friends and my family because of him," Aditi stated.

Addressing the claims of domestic violence, Aditi said that the domestic abuse was not from her side. I can just say this much. It was not from my side. I genuinely loved him. I am gonna speak the truth And I am not gonna hide it. But I will say the truth at the right place, which is court," Aditi concluded.