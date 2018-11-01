Aditi Rao Hydari vouches for indigenous designs

Dressed in a soft-palette traditional attire by designer Tarun Tahiliani, Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari was in the Pink City to inaugurate Rajasthan’s first India Bridal Fashion Week wedding store in Jaipur on Wednesday. Apart from the label she wore, the actress’ favourite Indian fashion designer is Sabyasachi. “I can literally wear his entire collection all day long. Sometimes, I also wonder why can I not wake up wearing his collection (smiles),” she said, adding that she likes designers who use indigenous art.

In Love With Pink City

The actress is also fond of the clothes and fabrics of Jaipur. “I have been coming here since I was a child. I love that this place is so pretty and clean. Besides the heritage, I find the jewellery, clothes, and craftsmanship very beautiful. There’s a lot of beauty in the entire state. How much ever you see, there’s so much more to explore. I love the food too, ker sangri being my favourite,” she said in a conversation with AFTERhrs.

SLB Portrays Women Beautifully

Being a part of the iconic movie, Padmaavat, Hydari feels lucky to have worked with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. “It’s been a childhood dream to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He’s one of those iconic directors whose vision just engulfs you and everybody who works with him — the actors and the technicians. You’re just so taken in by his vision and the way he works that when you’re working with him, you’re not literally thinking about anything else. He works in a very beautiful way where there’s just the world he creates — just that world, without any phones, or anything else,” said Hydari. “Apart from the fact that he makes amazing films and tells beautiful stories, he also portrays women very beautifully and shows them as strong individuals. I really enjoy working with him. Mani Ratnam and him (Bhansali) are my favorite people and directors and I feel lucky to have worked with both of them.”

Wouldn’t Touch Iconic Songs

With old 90s songs being revived, we asked the actress if she wishes to be part of any particular song. She firmly replied, “There are music directors who make amazing music and I think amazing songs have already been made. Why try and mess with those songs? They’re already good; they are iconic for a reason and that’s because they’re timeless. We still enjoy those songs. I personally would not touch those iconic songs because I’ve admired the people who’ve danced to them.”

Difference Between Right And Wrong

Talking about the #metoo movement that has taken the internet by storm, Hydari took a stand for all the women who have been harassed or violated. “I think it’s a very basic thing to take a stand for any kind of violation and if a girl is being violated or has been violated and it happens time and again and if people are misusing their power then anybody — not just me, not just an actor, not just a girl — any self respecting human being should listen to, or stand for what is right. It’s basically between right and wrong. Nobody should misuse power or violate a woman. Nobody should threaten her. Nobody should sexually exploit or harass her. I think speaking up for it is very basic. It’s sad that we have to say it; it should be as effortless as breathing to stand up for something like this.”

Guests At The Launch

The IBWF store brings master pieces of different couturiers under one roof for a luxurious as well as affordable shopping fiesta for the wedding brigade. Sawai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari, businessman Arvind Singh Mewar, Miss World Tourism Ishika Taneja and fashion designer Himmat Singh were also present for the store launch.