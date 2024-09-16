Twitter
Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI claims RG Kar ex-principal gave 'deceptive' answers during polygraph test

Meet India's first ever female engineer, who forced Ford Motors to change its rules, she is…

Who is doctor-turned-actress Kadambari Jethwani? How Merchant Navy officer's daughter led to 3 IPS officers' suspension

Bollywood

Bollywood

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth share adorable photos from their private wedding ceremony.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 11:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Aditi Rao Hydari ties the knot with Siddharth, shares adorable wedding photos: ‘To being pixie soulmates for eternity’
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth wedding
After years of dating each other, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in attendance of their family members. The actress surprised her fans with adorable photos from their wedding ceremony. 

On Monday, Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram and surprised her fans with her wedding photos with Siddharth. The couple opted for an intimate and subtle wedding ceremony in a temple in presence of their family members only. While Aditi opted for a beige saree with golden jewelry, Siddharth opted for a white dhoti kurta as they tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony. Along with these breathtakingly beautiful wedding photos, Aditi shared, “‘You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…’ To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu .”

