FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'

Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless

CNG prices rise again in Mumbai: Rates up by Rs 1.50, Rs 5.50 increase in 10 weeks

CNG prices rise again in Mumbai: Rates up by Rs 1.50, Rs 5.50 increase

Rajasthan Shamed: French-Thai woman harassed, caught on cam

‘One lip kiss please’: Rajasthan man harasses Thai YouTuber JustKeth on camera

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'

Aditi Rao Hydari said she admires Pankaj Tripathi's command over language, pauses, and the effortless quality to his performances, which often make his characters engaging. The two actors have been paired opposite each other in Parivarik ManuRanjan, which is now streaming on SonyLIV.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'
Aditi Rao Hydari and Pankaj Tripathi in Parivarik ManuRanjan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aditi Rao Hydari is sharing the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time in their latest romantic comedy Parivarik ManuRanjan directed by Varun V Sharma. The film began streaming on SonyLIV from Novembe 13. Aditi said she was in awe of Pankaj but was surprised by his warmth on the sets. "Sometimes they say don't meet your heroes but I'm so lucky that so many great people that I've worked with have been truly incredible to me. I had a great time working with him. Everybody says that Pankaj sir gives 'gyaan' but he doesn't give any 'gyaan', he is very quiet and loves to feed. I would ask him all kinds of questions and he used to explain things with love," Hydari told PTI.

The actor said she admires Tripathi's command over language, pauses, and the effortless quality to his performances, which often make his characters engaging. She also revealed that her husband, actor Siddharth, is a huge admirer of Tripathi's work. "People like him have a different relationship with that material, and I love that. I know Pankaj sir has studied acting, yet he makes it look very effortless, which I also find very beautiful," Hydari said, praising Tripathi's performances in films such as Newton, Stree, Mimi, OMG 2.

Hydari also added that finding the kind of work she aspires to do continues to be a struggle but she is willing to wait for the right opportunities. The actor, best known for her work in Hindi and South language films like Delhi 6, Padmaavat, Kaatru Veliyidai, Hey Sinamika, and OTT shows such as Jubilee and Heeramandi, said her choice of roles is not guided by a deliberate attempt to experiment with different characters.

"I do things because I want to do them. If my heart says do it, then I do it. Also, for me the choice is based on the director and the writing. And I really work hard and I always wanted to be in a place where amazing directors choose me, which doesn't come easy. I believe that the right people will find me for the most beautiful parts. But every step is one uphill step even now, it is as much a struggle to get the kind of work that I want to do. I have to wait for it but I will wait for it," she concluded.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Jawan, KGF 2; earns Rs 1200 crore

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Maatrubhumi: Why Salman Khan has kept the film's biggest action sequences out of the trailer | Exclusive
Maatrubhumi: Why Salman has kept film's biggest action sequences out of trailer
Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'
Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless
CNG prices rise again in Mumbai: Rates up by Rs 1.50, Rs 5.50 increase in 10 weeks
CNG prices rise again in Mumbai: Rates up by Rs 1.50, Rs 5.50 increase
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Saturday
Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2
Rajasthan Shamed: French-Thai woman harassed, caught on cam
‘One lip kiss please’: Rajasthan man harasses Thai YouTuber JustKeth on camera
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement