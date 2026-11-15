Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'

Aditi Rao Hydari said she admires Pankaj Tripathi's command over language, pauses, and the effortless quality to his performances, which often make his characters engaging. The two actors have been paired opposite each other in Parivarik ManuRanjan, which is now streaming on SonyLIV.

Aditi Rao Hydari is sharing the screen space with Pankaj Tripathi for the first time in their latest romantic comedy Parivarik ManuRanjan directed by Varun V Sharma. The film began streaming on SonyLIV from Novembe 13. Aditi said she was in awe of Pankaj but was surprised by his warmth on the sets. "Sometimes they say don't meet your heroes but I'm so lucky that so many great people that I've worked with have been truly incredible to me. I had a great time working with him. Everybody says that Pankaj sir gives 'gyaan' but he doesn't give any 'gyaan', he is very quiet and loves to feed. I would ask him all kinds of questions and he used to explain things with love," Hydari told PTI.

The actor said she admires Tripathi's command over language, pauses, and the effortless quality to his performances, which often make his characters engaging. She also revealed that her husband, actor Siddharth, is a huge admirer of Tripathi's work. "People like him have a different relationship with that material, and I love that. I know Pankaj sir has studied acting, yet he makes it look very effortless, which I also find very beautiful," Hydari said, praising Tripathi's performances in films such as Newton, Stree, Mimi, OMG 2.

Hydari also added that finding the kind of work she aspires to do continues to be a struggle but she is willing to wait for the right opportunities. The actor, best known for her work in Hindi and South language films like Delhi 6, Padmaavat, Kaatru Veliyidai, Hey Sinamika, and OTT shows such as Jubilee and Heeramandi, said her choice of roles is not guided by a deliberate attempt to experiment with different characters.

"I do things because I want to do them. If my heart says do it, then I do it. Also, for me the choice is based on the director and the writing. And I really work hard and I always wanted to be in a place where amazing directors choose me, which doesn't come easy. I believe that the right people will find me for the most beautiful parts. But every step is one uphill step even now, it is as much a struggle to get the kind of work that I want to do. I have to wait for it but I will wait for it," she concluded.

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