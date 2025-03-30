In a surprising revelation, Aditi Rao Hydari admitted that despite the huge success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, she faced a 'drought' in work.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari may earned good reviews, appreciation, and accolades for her performance of Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi, but it didn't translate into work opportunities for the actress. Recently, Aditi was featured in Farah Khan's vlog on YouTube, and there she made some surprising revelations about her life after Heeramandi.

Aditi admitted that after Bhansali's debut web series, there was a 'drought' of work for her, and that's when she decided to get married to Siddharth. "After Heeramandi, the way everybody went on and on, and how it was loved and I thought now it is going to be a bauchaar (shower) of interesting stuff and then cut to… I am like, ‘What’s going on?' It was really like a drought,” the Padmaavat actress revealed.

After hearing Aditi, Farah joked, "Really? Tabhi tune shaadi kar li (That is why you got married)!” Aditi chuckled and replied, “Actually! No, seriously we had to space it out so that we could get back from work, get married and then resume work. But the wedding was a lot of fun.”

For the unversed, Aditi and Siddharth got married in an intimate ceremony in September 2024. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tied the knot with each other in a simple South Indian wedding ceremony in the presence of their loved ones. The couple shared a glimpse of their wedding through mesmerising photos in a joint post on Instagram. Before that, the couple exchanged their rings at the Ranganatha Swamy Temple in Telangana. At that time, reports stated that they have tied the knot with each other. However, Siddharth and Aditi refuted these rumours by flaunting their engagement rings on Instagram. The two actors met on the sets of their 2021 film Maha Samudram and started dating each other. Though none of them spoke about each other in public, she made their relationship Insta-official on New Year's Day 2024 by posting a romantic photo with him.