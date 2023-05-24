Search icon
Aditi Rao Hydari raises fashion bar high in sky blue flare dress at Cannes 2023, fans say 'drop-dead gorgeous'

Aditi Rao Hydari looks mesmerising in her outfit, her look from Cannes 2023 raised the fashion bar high.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:55 PM IST

Aditi Rao Hydari raises fashion bar high in sky blue flare dress at Cannes 2023, fans say 'drop-dead gorgeous'
Aditi Rao Hydari at Cannes Film Festival

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos in a blue dress from the Cannes 2023 on social media. She looks absolutely stunning and ‘drop-dead gorgeous’ in the photos.

Sharing a series of pictures, the actress wrote, “nice to meet you again Cannes.” In no time, her pictures started doing rounds on social media. Her fans praised the actress for her look, one of them wrote, “Stunning.” The second one said, “drop-dead gorgeous,” the third person commented, “Aditi fans like karooo.” The fourth one said, “Now that’s a beauty and class to be carried in Cannes.” The fifth person commented, “stunner.”

Take a look:

On the personal front, Aditi is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Siddharth. On the occasion of his birthday, the actress took to Instagram and shared a reel in which she and Siddharth were seen holding each other hand in a foreign location, jumping on the streets with happiness. Siddharth looked so joyful and lost in Aditi that he stumbled. However, he managed to balance himself to get back on his feet. Calling him 'manicorn,' Aditi shared a heartfelt wish for Siddharth. 

The actress captioned the post saying, "Happy birthday manicorn To happiness always! movies, love, music,to always having the strongest purest heart, to magic truckloads of laughter and to never never never growing up! Be magical, be you Happiest day siddu."

While promoting her web series Taj, Aditi opened up about link-up rumours with DNA India, and said, "Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,” says the actress.

 

