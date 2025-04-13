A throwback video from Murder 3 promotions is now going viral where Aditi Rao Hydari took a sharp jibe at Mallika Sherawat, claiming 'to have steel in your soul and not silicon in your chest'.

In 2003 Mallika Sherawat stunned moviegoers with her bold character in Murder. The actress not only set a new benchmark for actresses but also gave rise to a new wave of cinema that tackled bold themes of adultery. Murder was followed by Murder 2 (2011) and Murder 3 (2013). During the promotion of Murder 3, Randeep Hooda and Aditi Rao Hydari appeared at an event, and she made a comment that sparked a huge controversy. Aditi took a sharp jibe at Mallika Sherawat and went on to claim that the actress has silicon in her b**bs.

The viral video of Aditi Rao Hydari has resurfaced on the internet and was shared on Reddit. In the clip, when Aditi was asked to comment about her predecessor- Mallika, Hydari replied, "I think you need to have steel in your soul and not silicon in your chest." After hearing Aditi, Randeep Hooda looked visibly shocked, and instantly asked her, 'Steel where?' Aditi clarified "In your b**bs", leaving the attendees laughing.

Watch the viral video

About Murder 3

Murder 3 was the third instalment in the Murder franchise. However, Emraan Hashmi, who was part of the previous two films, rejected Murder 3, making way for Randeep Hooda. The film was an official remake of the 2011 film The Hidden Face. The movie also stars Sara Loren. The movie was directed by Mukesh Bhatt's son Vishesh Bhatt, and it was produced by Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, under their banner Vishesh Films.

Murder 3 was released in cinemas on February 15, 2013, and met with negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Murder 3 became a commercial flop, grossing only 27 crores against a Rs 15 crore budget.

About Aditi Rao Hydari

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series met positive reviews and became a successful show.