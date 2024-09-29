Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir cried after Prabhas-starrer was heavily criticised: 'Main din raat...'

Here's how Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir reacted after the film received heavy backlash. The mythological drama was based on Ramayana and starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana, respectively.

Starring Prabhas as Raghava aka Lord Rama, Kriti Sanon as Janaki aka Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh aka Ravana, Adipurush has been one of the most talked about films in the recent past. Before the release, people were curious as to how Om Raut has adapted the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, and once it hit theatres, the film was brutally trolled for its horrible visual effects, poor characterisation, and pedestrian language.The film's writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir was heavily slammed for using modern-day slang in the dialogues, which were found 'cringeworthy' by the audiences. Some of the controversial lines, such as 'kapda tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki', were even replaced after the heavy backlash. Now, in a recent interview, Manoj has shared that the Adipurush row deeply affected him.

Talking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, when the lyricist was asked his reaction to the entire backlash, he said, "Roya tha main. Ek insan ke taur pe maine yeh samjha ki kuch bhi permanent nahi hai. Jo aaj hai, ho sakta hai ye kal na ho, lekin ye bhi seekha ki jo accha hai, wo kal bura bhi ho sakta hai aur wo parso accha bhi ho sakta hai. Toh main ruka nahi hoon, jhuka nahi hoon, main din raat koshish kar raha hoon (I cried. As a human being, I understood that nothing is permanent. What exists today may not be there tomorrow, but I have also learnt that what is good today can turn bad tomorrow, and the day after that, it can become good again. So, I haven't stopped, I haven't bowed down, and I am working hard day and night)."

Made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore, Adipurush is among the costliest films in the history of Indian cinema. This is the reason that even after earning a gross worldwide collection of Rs 390 crore (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com), the film turned out to be a massive commercial failure and is subbed one of the biggest Indian flops. The Om Raut directorial is streaming on Netflix in Hindi and on Prime Video in Telugu and dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

READ | Meet Amitabh Bachchan's 'daughter' who called Bollywood a 'fish market': 'I have to pay my bills'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.