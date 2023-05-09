Search icon
Adipurush trailer Twitter review: Netizens praise VFX of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer, say 'hardwork is clearly..'

Netizens have reacted to Adipurush trailer which features Prabhas and Kriti Sanon said that 'everything looks perfect' now.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 04:48 PM IST

Credit: T-series/Instagram

The most anticipated trailer of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, has been released by the makers. As per the media reports, Adipurush is going to be the most expensive Bollywood film.

Netizens have reacted to the trailer and praised the VFX. One of the Twitter users wrote, “#GOOSEBUMPS STUFF, what a trailer, was very disappointed with the teaser earlier, but now the clothing, the visuals, dialogues, music, everything looks perfect. Will smash every existing box office record. #AdipurushTrailer  #AdipurushOnJune16th.”

The second one said, “Better than teaser but average though not a great filmmaking. Telugu dialogues improve cheyyochu. Ahankara Rommu enti bro.” The third one said, “The improvement and hard work of the team is clearly visible in #AdipurushTrailer Some goosebumps moments from the trailer have my heart. Jai Shree Ram #Prabhas #Adipurush @omraut #AdipurushTrailer.”

The third one said, “#AdipurushTrailer Improved a little bit but not impressed at all. Clever editing. Trying to hide 'Ravana' and 'Banar Sena' looks. Also #Prabhas expressions look like AI-generated.” The fourth person tweeted, “Trailer looks promising as per as expectation. All characters look well especially that Ravana's look, Cgi and vfx looks improved so over all trailer is very good as compared to the teaser #AdipurushTrailer.”

Another said, “Trailer looks amazing All the flaws found in the teaser are rectified. Colour grading looks fantastic. Especially that Jai Shri Ram theme is giving me Goosebumps. Cant wait for the visual treat.”

The teaser of the film, which was released last year, saw negative comments from a large section of fans, who criticised its VFX and CGI. The makers of the film reacted to it, saying that they were delaying the release to work on the visuals and other aspects. The film is now releasing in theatres on June 16. Before that, the film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. 

 

