Adipurush: Theatre owners decorate 'reserved seat for Hanuman' with God's picture and flowers, photo goes viral

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush has finally been released in the theatres worldwide in 2D and 3D.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

Adipurush: Theatre owners decorate 'reserved seat for Hanuman' with God's picture and flowers, photo goes viral
Adipurush Hanuman Seat/Twitter

Nearly three years after its announcement, the mythological drama Adipurush finally hit the theatres on Friday, June 16. The film has already set the box office on fire with its records in advance booking numbers. The Om Raut mythological drama features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Devdatta Nage as Rama, Sita, Ravana, and Hanuman respectively.

Last week, the makers made a special announcement that every theatre showing Adipurush will have one seat reserved for Lord Hanuman. "Lord Hanuman appears wherever the Ramayana is recited. It is our belief. Respecting this belief, every theatre screening Prabhas' Rama-starrer Adipurush will reserve one seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it", it read.

And now ahead of its release on Thursday, June 15, a photo was shared on Twitter with the theatre owners decorating that special seat with Hanuman's framed picture featuring Rama and Sita, petals of flowers, and a saffron garland. It soon went viral on social media with netizens appreciating this gesture by the Adipurush team.

Earlier this week, some reports had claimed that the tickets for the seats next to the 'Lord Hanuman seat' will be overpriced. The production house T-Series issued a clarification over these rumours with a note that read, "#FraudAlert. There are misleading reports circulating in the media regarding #Adipurush ticket pricing. We want to clarify that there will be no differences in rates for seats next to the one reserved for Hanuman Ji! Don't fall for false information! Jai Shri Ram!".

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush is reportedly the most expensive Bollywood film ever made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles.

