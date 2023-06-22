Adipurush continues to slide box office, Om Raut's film may collect Rs 9 crore on day 6

Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, has been in the news ever since the trailer of the film was released last year. Netizens have slammed the makers after the release of the film for various reasons including some controversial dialogues.

On day 1, the film broke many box office records with its earnings. However, the film disappointed the fans and is now struggling to get double-digit at the box office. As per the Sacnilk.com report, the film is expected to earn Rs 9 crore worldwide and 7.5 crore in India.

The makers of Adipurush are facing public criticism for the poor quality of its dialogues and visual effects, and have revised certain lines in the film. The controversy-ridden film, which registered a bumper opening at the box office only to witness a major drop in collections as negative word of mouth spread on social media, is now screening in theatres with altered dialogues.

Adipurush which was released across the country in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil on Friday, stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan).

Directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, the big-budget multilingual saga Adipurush has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others.

In the scene, the character of Hanuman had lines like: 'Kapada tere baap ka toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki'. It is now changed to, 'Kapda teri Lanka ka? toh jalegi bhi teri Lanka'. Shukla on Sunday announced that the makers were ready to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

T-Series, the studio behind the movie which was mounted on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, on Wednesday tweeted that the film had earned Rs 395 crore gross in five days. But a breakdown of these official numbers show that Monday and Tuesday figures are significantly lower than what the film made on its opening weekend: Rs 140 crore on day one, followed by Rs 100 crore each on day two and three.

In contrast, Adipurush earned Rs 35 crore on Monday and Rs 20 crore (gross figures) on Tuesday. The production banner also announced on Wednesday that audiences can now watch the movie at a reduced price of Rs 150 on Thursday and Friday. "Experience the epic tale in 3D on the big screen at the most affordable price! Tickets starting at Rs 150/... Offer not valid in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Tamil Nadu," the production banner tweeted. (With inputs from PTI)

