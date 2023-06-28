Adipurush's Kumbhkaran Lavi Pajni slams makers for controversial dialogues, says 'I am also hurt'

Credit: Lavi Pajni/Instagram

Bollywood film Adipurush has been making headlines ever since the first trailer of the film was released last year. After the release of the film, netizens have slammed the makers for objectionable depictions of religious characters.

The writer of the film Manoj Muntashir has been criticised after which he took to social media and apologised. Now, Adipurush actor Lavi Pajni slammed the makers while speaking to Aaj Tak. He said, “director jo bhi aapko direct karta hai vo aapka karna hota hai, aap under contract hote ho. Uss time pe jo movie banti hai vo parts mein banti hai aur kisi ko nahi pata hota ki on-screen kya jaane vala hai, baad mein iska screenplay kya hoga (You have to abide by what the director asks you to do. You are under contract. At the time, the movie is made in parts and nobody knows what the screenplay would be).”

He further added, “As long as dialogues are concerned, like everyone, I am also offended with them as I am a Hindu too.” Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court slammed the makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipursh, directed by Om Raut, for portraying religious characters including Lord Rama and Lord Hanuman, Sita in an objectionable manner.

While hearing a set of petitions against Om Raut’s Adipurush, the Lucknow bench of the High Court said, “The kind of dialogues that are there in the film... it's a big issue. Ramayana is an example for the people. It is venerated. People step out of their homes after reading the Ramcharitmanas.”

The court also slammed Censor Board and asked what steps it had taken before the release of Adipurush. The court said, “Some things should not have been tinkered with.”