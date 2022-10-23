Adipurush: Sharad Kelkar reacts to trolling of Prabhas starrer, says 'public bahut jaldi...' | Exclusive

Sharad Kelkar- Adipurush

As Baahubali star Prabhas turned 42, the makers of Adipurush dropped new posters, unveiling the 'chhavi' of Maryada Purshotam Ram. The teaser of the upcoming mythological film has been widely discussed and equally criticised. Netizens have trolled Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan starrer for various reasons, particularly for its VFX and the characterisation of iconic characters.

Actor Sharad Kelkar has been the voice of the pan-India star since the Baahubali series. The Har Har Mahadev star continues to support Prabhas, and he dubbed Prabhas in the Hindi version of Adipurush. While promoting his upcoming pan-India actioner with DNA, Kelkar shared his views on the ongoing backlash. Bhuj star stated that people were too quick to pass judgement on the film, and said, "I think public bahut jaldi opinionated ho jaati hai... bahut jaldi judge karti hai. See, the film is yet to release, and still, it is being discussed so widely."

READ: Sharad Kelkar reveals why Har Har Mahadev is releasing as pan-India film, says 'Maratha history didn't...' | Exclusive

Kelkar supported director Om Raut and asked people to believe in his vision, "Ek aadmi ke vision ko samjho aap. Aap ussi director ki Tanhaji (The Unsung Warrior) dekhte ho, aur aap uske naam ka gungaan karte ho. Om Raut is an innovative storyteller. And as far as I know him, there are few visionary filmmakers like him, who has the passion and knowledge of making such a grand film. So trust Om, he is a fantastic director."

As Sharad has dubbed for Prabhas, he has seen a few portions of the film. Kelkar is confident, that the trollers who mocked Raut and his vision, will have to take back their words after the release. "I've seen a few portions of the film, aur woh bahut zyada aache hai. Itni jaldi opinion na banaye. Let the film release, and these trollers will have to take back their words. I am sure that the film will do wonders (at the box office)," Kelkar concluded. Adipurush will release in cinemas on January 11. On the other side, Har Har Mahadev will hit cinemas on October 25.