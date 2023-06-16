Search icon
Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s movie gets trolled for bad VFX, netizens say ‘Brahmastra was better’

Here's how netizens reacted to Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush's VFX.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:26 PM IST

Om Raut’s Adipurush is finally released in theatres and has been garnering a mixed response from the audience. However, the one thing that the movie is being brutally trolled for is its VFX. Netizens are disappointed with VFX in the movie with such an expensive budget and believe that it makes the film look like a ‘cartoon’. 

Not only this, but Netizens are also comparing it with the VFX of other movies like Brahmastra: Part 1-Shiva and Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One. One of the Twitter users took to his account and shared his view on the movie’s VFX and said, “After witnessing #Adipurush, I've gained a newfound appreciation for #Brahmastra! While I understand the story of #Brahmastra wasn't great, at least its VFX didn't become a laughingstock in the theatre. The VFX in the second half of #Adipurush is honestly a joke! The film felt so unreal that I found myself longing for a glimpse of something authentic. Kudos to the team behind #Brahmastra for managing to create a more believable visual experience. #Adipurush, on the other hand, left me disappointed with its subpar VFX.” 

Another user shared a clip from Brahmastra and wrote, “It's not 600crs but the VFX >>>” 

Another tweet read, “This is Great VFX (Ra. One) WTF is this (Adipurush).” 

Another user shared one of the scenes from the movie wherein Saif Ali Khan (Ravana) can be seen talking to himself and criticizing the VFX, user wrote, “They tried to do this Ravan talking to himself thing, an interesting concept, but looks really silly on screen Due to bad VFX.” 

Another user wrote, “#Adipurush Disappointed by 3rd class VFX.” 

One of the tweets read, “600 cr ke VFX dekh lo guys.” 

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush, based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana is the most expensive Bollywood film ever made with a budget of over Rs 500 crore. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava ( Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Laxmana, and Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman). The movie earlier too faced the heat of the audience for its VFX and thus, was postponed by the makers to make changes. However, seems like the audience is still not impressed with the VFX part.

