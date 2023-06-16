Adipurush: Prabhas’ massive 65-foot cutout with 1500 kg garland installed in Telangana

Prabhas' 65 feet massive cut put installed in Telangana

Prabhas’ much-awaited film Adipurush is finally up in theatres and the actor’s fans can’t keep calm. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and owing to this, the fans have started celebrating the release of his film by installing 65 feet long massive cutout in Telangana.

A video is going viral on social media which shows the fans of Prabhas celebrating the release of his film Adipurush. Fans can be seen celebrating by installing a massive cutout of Prabhas showing him as Ragahav and further decorating the cutout with 1500 kg of garlands.

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush are helmed by national award-winning director Om Raut. The film is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and is the most expensive movie Bollywood ever made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore.

The movie opened to mixed responses from the audience. Where some people can’t stop appreciating the actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s performance in the movie, a section of society is not happy with the portrayal of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh(Ravana) and also called out the makers for poor VFX. Netizens also reacted positively to Prabhas’ portrayal of Lord Rama in Om Raut’s movie. After his last two films, Saaho and Radhe Shyam garnered a negative response, the fans are now hailing the actor’s performance in Adipurush. The background music of the movie has also left netizens amused who cannot stop gushing about it.

Talking about the film, Prabhas said, “Adipurush is a film that revolves around the epic tale of Ramayana, which is deeply rooted in Indian culture and religion. It is a story that we have grown up listening to, and there are numerous emotional and spiritual aspects attached to it. The film aims to portray the essence of the epic and bring it to life on the big screen."

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be next seen in the movie Salaar helmed by Prashant Neel. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The Telugu action thriller is scheduled to release on September 28, 2023.

