Adipurush: Prabhas looks enthralling as Lord Ram in film's first look poster

Another significant film of the year is Adipurush. The anticipation among fans has increased since the announcement of this Om Raut directed film. In addition, everyone's wait for this movie is becoming increasingly harder due to the film's stellar cast. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh all have significant roles in the movie Adipurush. Prabhas today unveiled the first poster from the movie on his Instagram account.

Prabhas shared the first Adipurush poster on his Instagram page. Prabhas is shown in the poster kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it upward. He poses in front of an amazing backdrop and looks fantastic in his new avatar.

Sharing this poster, Prabhas wrote, “|| Aarambh ||Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct. 2 at 7:11 PM! #AdipurushTeaser #Adipurush releases IN THEATRES on January 12, 2023 in IMAX & 3D!.”

After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with Director Om Raut and Producer Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much relevant for this grand event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film.

After playing antagonist in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has reprised his role as an antagonist (villain) in Adipurush, which is also directed by Om Raut. Saif is introduced as the character Lankesh through the new poster of the film.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience. This is an extraordinary project and I am thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas and playing the role of villian."