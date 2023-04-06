Search icon
Adipurush: Om Raut unveils new poster of Shri Bajrang Bali from Prabhas-starrer on Hanuman Jayanti

Makers of Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, shared the new poster of Shri Bajrang Bali on the occasion of Hauman Janmotsav.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 06, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Adipurush: Om Raut unveils new poster of Shri Bajrang Bali from Prabhas-starrer on Hanuman Jayanti
File Photo

On the occasion of Hauman Janmotsav, makers of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush took to social media and unveiled the new poster of Shri Bajrang Bali.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “here’s a tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram! The makers of #Adipurush take celebration of #HanumanJanmotsav a notch higher with the sacred launch of Shri Bajrang Bali’s poster featuring Devdatta Nage.” Director Om Raut also shared the poster and wrote, “Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman!”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On Thursday morning, the makers dropped a brand new poster of the film, sharing it, Om Raut wrote, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the unversed, Om Raut’s film Adipurush was slated to release on January 12. But the release got postponed, owing to the re-work on VFX. The first teaser of Adipurush garnered mixed-to-negative reactions. Filmgoers were disappointed with the film's visual appeal and characters' depiction. Thus, the makers decided to push the release ahead. Adipurush will now release in cinemas on June 16, 2023. 

Earlier, director Om Raut asked netizens to have faith in the makers. He mentioned that the film will not disappoint anyone once it hit the theatres. While speaking to News 18, he stated,  “Have faith in us. For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen.”

While speaking the feedback, he stated, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed. This is not a film for us. This is a representation of our bhakti, shraddha and what we stand for.”

 

