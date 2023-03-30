Adipurush: Om Raut drops new poster of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer, netizens say 'no improvement'

Credit: Om Raut/Instagram

On Thursday morning, the makers of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer dropped a brand new poster of the upcoming film Adipurush. Director Om Raut took to Instagram and shared the poster with the caption, "Mantron se badhke tera naam Jai Shri Ram."

Take a look:

Netizens reacted to the poster, one of them wrote, "Sir no improvement in the posters. Infact it is looking like a filter. Faces of artists are not upto the mark. And seems like pasted there. I can understand that you tried innovatively using motion capture, but unfortunately it is disappointing sir. Hope movie will be good." The second one said, "Sita maa ka sindoor kahan hai ??" The third person commented, "Teaser to dikhao...tab pata chalega rayta kitna saaf hua hai."

The fourth one said, "Worst than last posters." The fifth person commented, "Maja nahi aaya." The sixth one said, "tilll no changes in costume and looks and alll........"

For the unversed, earlier the film was slated to release on January 12. But the release got postponed, owing to the re-work on VFX. The first teaser of Adipurush garnered mixed-to-negative reactions. Filmgoers were disappointed with the film's visual appeal and characters' depiction. Thus, the makers decided to push the release ahead. Adipurush will now release in cinemas on June 16, 2023.

Earlier, director Om Raut asked netizens to have faith in the makers. He mentioned that the film will not disappoint anyone once it hit the theatres. While speaking to News 18, he stated, “Have faith in us. For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen.”

While speaking the feedback, he stated, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed. This is not a film for us. This is a representation of our bhakti, shraddha and what we stand for.”

After Adipurush, Prabhas will be seen in September in KGF director Prashanth Neel's actioner Salaar. Next year, Prabhas will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. After Project K, Prabhas will be seen in Kabir Singh's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

Read|Nani says RRR's Oscars win gave Indian cinema it's due recognition, says 'earlier people used to...' | Exclusive