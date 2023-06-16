Search icon
Adipurush: Moviegoers are miffed with Saif Ali Khan's 'double-decker' Ravana look in Prabhas film

Saif Ali Khan's look in Adipurush is being compared to Mughal rulers on social media. The film stars Prabhas as Rama and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan as Ravana in Adipurush/Twitter

Based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana, Adipurush hit theatres this Friday, June 16. Written and directed by Om Raut, the mythological drama stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Rama), Kriti Sanon as Sita (Janaki), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). With a reported budget of over Rs 500 crore, it is said to be the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema.

However, reviews and moviegoers are still left blank as to where this massive amount of the film has been spent since Adipurush opened with mixed responses with a majority of them criticising its visual effects, which were promoted as the unique selling proposition by the makers.

Since its teaser release in October of last year, viewers were questioning Saif Ali Khan's Ravana look in the film. After being trolled massively over the same, the makers purposely kept it hidden in the two trailers. But, now with the film's release, the audiences are baffled by Saif's Ravana again, as many people have pointed out how his characterisation looks more like Mughal rulers, instead of the one described in the ancient texts. 

Netizens are also calling it the 'double-decker' Ravana due to how Ravana's ten heads are being shown in the film. Some of them even went on to state that the Ravana effigy, burnt on the festival of Dussehra each year, is far better than what has been portrayed by Om Raut in his film.

Check out the Twitter reactions here


Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, Adipurush has been released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages under their banners T-Series and Retrophiles. The film also stars Devdatta Nage as Hanuman and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana, among others.

