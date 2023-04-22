Search icon
Adipurush motion poster features Prabhas in Lord Ram's warrior avatar, fans in awe of 'goosebumps inducing' soundtrack

Adipurush makers release a new lyrical motion poster of the song Jai Shree Ram from Kriti Sanon and Prabhas-starrer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 09:27 AM IST

Adipurush motion poster features Prabhas in Lord Ram's warrior avatar, fans in awe of 'goosebumps inducing' soundtrack
Adipurush-Prabhas

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush are one of the most-anticipated movies. The makers recently released a new teaser of the film and now a new lyrical motion poster from the film has been released. The fans can’t stop gushing about it.

On Saturday, The makers of Adipurush surprised the fans with a new lyrical motion poster from the pan-India film. The lyrics in the motion poster are penned down by Saraswathi Puthra Ramajogayya Sastry and describe the essence of Lord Shri Ram. The team dropped the motion poster with the caption, “If you can’t visit the Char Dham, Just chant the name of Prabhu Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram.” The motion poster is released in Hindi as well as Telugu. Towards the end, the motion poster also gives a glimpse of Prabhas in Lord Ram's warrior avatar. The background music combined with the lyrics is enough to give goosebumps 

The motion poster created hype among the audience who couldn’t stop appreciating the background music and the lyrics. One of the fans commented, “pure goosebumps stuff.” Another fan wrote, “song is superb.” Another commented, “lyrics goosebumps.” Another fan commented, “Background music is good.” Excited fans also demanded the full video of the song.

Helmed by OM Raut, Adipurush is slated for a grand release on June 16. The film stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Sunny Singh as Laxman. The movie also stars Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and others in key roles. Earlier the film was scheduled to release in January this year but the teaser which was released last year faced backlash due to poor CGI, therefore, the team decided to make some changes and pushed the date of release further. The film is produced by T-Series, retrophiles, and UV Creations and is scheduled to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. 

Read Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush to have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, director Om Raut reacts

 

