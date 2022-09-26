Adipurush: Makers of film starring Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan to launch teaser on THIS date

File Photo

Om Raut fans have been waiting for his next film Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. After a long wait, the much-anticipated teaser and poster of the film are set to be unveiled on 2nd October on the bank of Sarayu in the holy land of Lord Ram, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The grand event will be graced with the presence of superstar Prabhas and Kriti Sanon along with Director Om Raut and Producer Bhushan Kumar. The film is based on the epic of Ramayana, showcasing the triumph of good over evil. This religious town in Uttar Pradesh is also the birthplace of Lord Ram, making the location much relevant for this grand event. The poster, as well as the teaser, will reflect the scale of the film.

After playing antagonist in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has reprised his role as an antagonist (villain) in Adipurush, which is also directed by Om Raut. Saif is introduced as the character Lankesh through the new poster of the film.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas described the character played by Saif as 'the world's most intelligent demon' (something that reminds us of the Hindu mythological villain Raavan). "7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon! #Adipurush," shared Prabhas alongside the poster.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience. This is an extraordinary project and I am thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas and playing the role of villian."

Adipurush being the mega Indian film produced by T Series, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.