Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Adipurush leaked! Prabhas-starrer's full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Reports state that hours after its grand release, Om Raut’s Ramayana adaptation Adipurush has been leaked online for illegal download on torrent sites.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 02:16 PM IST

Adipurush leaked! Prabhas-starrer's full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites
Adipurush has been leaked online

Adipurush, the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, was released in a grand fashion on Friday (June 16) nationwide. With 6500 screens in India alone, the film has one of the widest releases for any Indian film ever and is expected to set several box office records as well. However, within hours of its release, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Reports state that just after its big release, Adipurush has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Adipurush Free Download, Adipurush MP4 HD Download, Adipurush Tamil Rockers, Adipurush Telegram Links, Adipurush Movie Free HD Download and Adipurush Free Download Link.

The film is reportedly available for free HD download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on some sites including 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, along with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage as Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman respectively. The film is big on VFX and has also released in 3D in four language – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Other films that have leaked online

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Pathaan, Shehzaada, Vaathi, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

(Disclaimer: DNA India does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, professional chef and producer
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too
In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch
Meet Yogita Bihani: The Kerala Story star who was Miss India Rajasthan's finalist, worked as sales coordinator
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Instagram down for many users across India, second major outage this month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.