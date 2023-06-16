Adipurush leaked! Prabhas-starrer's full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Adipurush has been leaked online

Adipurush, the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, was released in a grand fashion on Friday (June 16) nationwide. With 6500 screens in India alone, the film has one of the widest releases for any Indian film ever and is expected to set several box office records as well. However, within hours of its release, the film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others.

Reports state that just after its big release, Adipurush has now been made available on the torrent site, with people scouring for the film using the keywords Adipurush Free Download, Adipurush MP4 HD Download, Adipurush Tamil Rockers, Adipurush Telegram Links, Adipurush Movie Free HD Download and Adipurush Free Download Link.

The film is reportedly available for free HD download in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD on some sites including 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmywap, and Tamilrockers.

Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, along with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage as Sita, Lakshman, and Hanuman respectively. The film is big on VFX and has also released in 3D in four language – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Other films that have leaked online

This is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Pathaan, Shehzaada, Vaathi, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 2, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Shamshera, among others became the target of the piracy sites.

