Watch: Kriti Sanon travels in economy class flight, plays with co-passenger's baby in adorable video

Kriti Sanon

An artist can never escape the camera or public eye. Actress Kriti Sanon was recently spotted travelling in an aeroplane in economy class. Although the actress tried to maintain a low profile by wearing a summery white outfit with a black face mask, one of the passengers recognised her and filmed her presence. In one of the viral clips, Kriti was spotted making her way from the far end of the plane and heading to get down the plane.

In another video, the actress was captured interacting and playing with the passenger's baby. Kriti's playtime with the baby looked too cute and it seems like the actress gets along with kids effortlessly.

Check out the videos

As soon as Viral Bhayani shared the video, netizens had mixed opinions about it. A section of internet users wrote that the flight she boarded don't have first-class or business class. A user asked, "Why make it a big deal?" Another netizen wrote, "Coz there is no business class in IndiGo." One of the netizens added, "To kya hua yaar.. Isme bhi insan hi travel karte hain."

However, another section of netizens is impressed with Kriti Sanon's simplicity and her gesture towards the baby. A user wrote, "Nothing just a baby playing with another baby." Another user wrote, "She’s the sweetest person ever." A netizen added, "She loves her fans and is so sweet @kritisanon."

On the work front, Kriti was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan-directed comedy entertainer failed at the box office. Kriti will next be seen with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush. Kriti will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita, Janki. Adipurush will release in cinemas on June 16.