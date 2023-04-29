Adipurush: Kriti Sanon shares new motion poster of herself as teary-eyed Janaki, fans say 'you look perfect'

Kriti Sanon as Janaki

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush is one of the most-anticipated movies. The makers of the film recently released a motion poster featuring Prabhas in Lord Ram’s warrior avatar and now on the occasion of Sita Navmi, Kriti Sanon surprised her fans with her enchanting look as Janaki by sharing a new motion poster along with an audio teaser of song Ram Siya Ram

On Saturday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared an enchanting motion poster along with a melodious audio teaser of Ram Siya Ram. The motion poster shows Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Prabhas in an intense avatars. The actress captioned the post, “The righteous saga of Siya Ram. Jai Siya Ram.” The soulful melody complimented the motion poster that captured teary-eyed Janaki.

Fans were quick to compliment the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “This is so beautiful.” Another wrote, “The background music is superb.” Another fan commented, “You are looking great.” Another comment read, “This movie will be a blockbuster.” Another fan wished the actress luck and said, “All the best Kriti, I am 100% sure you will nail this too.”

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The film is produced by T-series and Retrophiles and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage among others. The film was earlier scheduled to release in January but after the film faced backlash due to its CGI and VFX, the team decided to shift the date and now the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzaada which failed to perform well on the box office. Other than Adipurush, the actress has an interesting line-up of movies this year. She will be seen reuniting with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff for Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath which is scheduled to release in October. The actress also has Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew in the pipeline, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

